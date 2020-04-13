In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2020 6:11 pm / 0 comments

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

The next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is set to arrive later this year as a 2021-year model, which will be underpinned by the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform which also forms the basis of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, according to a Car and Driver report.

This will replace the outgoing model which dates back to 2010, which is based on Mercedes-Benz architecture which dates back to the Daimler Chrysler era. The next-generation Grand Cherokee will debut as a five-seater as it traditionally has been, although the magazine also reports that a three-row Wagoneer version is also planned.

This however will be a considerably larger model with body-on-frame construction, and thus will be a separate model altogether. As for the five-seater, this will itself grow larger than the current-generation model with a longer wheelbase, said the magazine. A wide range of engines is expected, starting from a 2.0 litre inline-four petrol, possibly all the way to a supercharged V* in the vein of the 707 hp Trackhawk.

The 2019 Cherokee will likely share its 2.0 litre inline-four petrol engine with the 2021 Grand Cherokee

The 2.0 litre turbo petrol power unit already features in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and 2019 Jeep Cherokee with 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque, and the mild hybrid unit in the Wrangler is the most likely candidate for inclusion in the forthcoming Grand Cherokee.

In between the two extremes is the company’s 3.6 lite Pentastar V6 petrol unit, which will also likely feature here. The next Grand Cherokee will continue to be offered in rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts, Car and Driver notes, and a Trailhawk variant with even more off-roading capability is likely to join the line-up as well.

The forthcoming 4×4 will be more luxuriously kitted than the Cherokee as well, given the Grand Cherokee prefix, while digital instrumentation will replace the analogue items and a rotary gear selector will take the place of the conventional lever.

The Grand Cherokee’s debut is of course, also subject to how the Covid-19 outbreak situation develops; the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group halted production in Europe at its plants in Serbia and Poland, while also shutting facilities that make the Wrangler.