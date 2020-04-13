In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 April 2020 10:31 am / 4 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) uploaded a statement to its Facebook page yesterday regarding its business operations and warranty information in light of the government’s decision to extend the movement control order (MCO) till April 28. The phase two of the MCO was to end tomorrow, April 14.

It’s essentially an extension to the announcements given early in the MCO, where all Honda dealerships, Honda’s factory in Pegoh, Melaka, and its headquarters (sales office) in Petaling Jaya will be closed throughout the period. HM says that “we understand that this extension gives more space to health workers and frontliners in containing the spread of this unseen enemy,” referring to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

“In this trying time, where the act of minimising human contact is evidence in saving lives, our dedicated workforce is focused in meeting the needs of our valued customers in the safest way possible,” it added.

The company also reiterated its warranty commitments in these unprecedented times. HM says all vehicle warranties expiring during the MCO period will be extended for an additional 30 days from the end date of the MCO, which at present is April 28 unless there’s another extension.

Warranties will also remain active although due preventive maintenance service cannot be performed in the MCO period. However, HM says that owners should service their vehicles within 60 days of the end of the MCO to keep warranties intact. “If you currently have an upcoming scheduled service, kindly contact your dealer within 15 days of business resuming to book a future appointment,” HM says.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Stay home, stay safe and let’s push forward in overcoming this together,” the notice ended.