By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2020 2:18 pm

Great Wall Motors is set to introduce the next-generation Haval H5 in the third quarter of 2020, according to a Facebook post by CarNewsChina, which also includes leaked images of the upcoming SUV.

Based on what we can see, the new Haval H5 will look significantly different compared to its generic-looking predecessor. In its new form, the SUV sports a boxier design that appears to be inspired by the latest Ford Bronco at first glance.

Prominent cues include round headlamps that flank a large grille, which feature three horizontal slats and the Haval logo. The upright front end is joined by a black bumper (with integrated tow hooks) that extends into similarly coloured body cladding that covers the squared off wheel arches, the side skirts, and into the rear bumper.

The rugged SUV also sports prominent rear haunches, along with a set of roof rails, black door handles and side mirrors, as well as a panoramic sunroof. For now, there are no shot of the SUV’s interior, but expect it to receive a total overhaul as well.

Similarly, there’s not a lot of details about technical specifications, but reports indicate the new Haval H5 will be offered with a selection of turbocharged powertrains. These include 1.5 and 2.0 litre mill, plus a plug-in hybrid option with a 1.5 litre unit at its base.

