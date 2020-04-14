In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 14 April 2020 5:20 pm / 1 comment

Malaysian market 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis

Toyota has halted the sale of the Corolla Altis and the Etios range for India in order to free up production capacity at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnakata, according to Business Standard.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, joint venture between Toyota and the Kirloskar Group for India introduced the Etios sedan in 2010 to the Indian market, followed by the Etios Liva hatchback the year after that. The company sold 448,000 units of the Etios across both bodystyles, while 116,000 units of the Corolla Altis were sold in the country since 2003, according to the report.

“This transition is a part of Toyota’s global product strategy to continue to service the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings,” said Toyota Kirloskar Motor senior vice president of sales and service Naveen Soni.

The new Corolla won’t head to India as the market has shown a shift in customer demand to SUVs

March production for the cars was the final production batch for both the Etios and the Corolla Altis, said Soni, referring to the Bidadi manufacturing facility which has an annual capacity of 310,000 units. With the departure of the Etios and Corolla Altis model lines, Toyota’s range for the country is now comprised of the Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Innova Crysta, Yaris sedan, Glanza and the Vellfire.

The outgoing Corolla Altis has been replaced by the TNGA-based global model, though despite initial plans, won’t be introduced for the Indian market due to dropping demand for sedans, with customers opting for SUVs instead, according to Autocar India. Could the SUV preference and desire for new technology could see models such as the C-HR and 2020 Harrier be earmarked for the Indian market?

Stricter BS VI emissions standards and safety regulations for India effectively sealed the fate for the outgoing Etios and Corolla Altis model lines as upgrading the engines for emissions compliance would have proven to be too expensive; similarly, complying to the new pedestrian protection standards for the market would also have meant changes to sheet metal that are difficult to justify, the report added.

