In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 April 2020 1:26 pm / 0 comments

Better known as purveyor of performance suspension for four-wheelers, German suspension maker Bilstein is now providing it’s suspension wizardry for two-wheelers. Starting with the BMW Motorrad S1000RR, Bilstein will be supplying suspension in the British Superbike Championship.

Joining a premium performance arena currently shared by makers such as Ohlins, WP and Showa, Bilstein spent five years developing its motorcycle suspension system. A release date for the Bilstein motorcycle suspension components is expected later this year.

For the S1000RR, Bilstein has fitment from the initial 2009 model year to date. There are plans to go into OEM supply, probably BMW Motorrad being the logical partnership choice.

Bilstein is offering suspension components for front and rear of the motorcycle. The front suspension is a gas-pressurised monotube design with adjustments in one side of the fork legs.

Adjustability of the front fork can be done on the fly by the rider, even while wearing gloves. For the rear monoshock, the Bilstein design omits the rear gas reservoir, for which it claims a weight savings of 2 kg.