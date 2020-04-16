In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 16 April 2020 6:09 pm / 5 comments

Following its start of production of face shields for frontline medical practitioners in Malaysia, Proton has started delivering the protective equipment, with the first batch of 8,000 units headed to hospitals in Kelantan from today, which will be followed by deliveries to other East Coast states to aid in fighting the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the automaker said in a statement.

Production of the face shields commenced earlier this week at the carmaker’s Shah Alam plant, staffed by 50 Proton personnel who volunteered for the face shield production. Up to 3,000 units can be produced in a day, said Proton, and the aim is to produce a total of 60,000 shields over a span of 20 days, it said.

The process first began with the designing and testing of prototypes, and then receiving feedback from users to ensure that the final product meets their needs. The project team also planned for a production line that is both efficient and safe in order to meet Covid-19 health protocols, said Proton.

Among the vendors aiding in distribution is Pos Logistics, who contributed more than 2,000 large cartons for the packing of the face shields for easier transportation. Automotive supplier HICOM-Teck See Manufacturing is another, which contributed 1,500 kg of polypropylene for the production of the frames in the face shields. This material is one of the main components in a car’s bumper, said Proton. Meanwhile, the original design of the face shield was contributed by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UITM).

“We are humbled by the response received both internally and outside of the company to our face shield project. The number of staff volunteering their services was overwhelming, despite the inherent risks involved in leaving home and coming to work. Therefore, we have taken steps to ensure everybody is kept safe by providing PPE (personal protective equipment) and maintaining a minimum distance between each work station to maintain social distancing,” said Proton.

“At the same time, Proton has also reached out to the vendor community and the response has been heart-warming. Malaysia’s automotive sector has the capability and desire to contribute to the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and hopefully we can do more in the coming weeks and months to help break the chain of infection,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.