In Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 10 April 2020 10:05 am / 0 comments

Proton has joined a growing effort to supply our medical frontliners with protective equipment that’s vital in the fight against Covid-19. Following the loan of 50 units of the Proton X70 to the health ministry, the company will now produce face shields for hospital workers.

Production is set to begin on April 13 at Proton’s headquarters in Shah Alam, with assembly to be undertaken by staff members who volunteered their services. The target is to produce 60,000 face shields and the total production time is estimated to be around 20 days.

“As a national automotive brand, Proton is driven by its responsibility to develop the local car industry and to support Malaysia and its people in their time of need. We have the knowhow to produce cars so we are using that knowledge to produce PPE equipment to support the brave men and women at the frontline of the battle against the spread of Covid-19,” said Datuk Radzaif Mohamed, deputy CEO of Proton.

The face shields will be delivered in batches and Proton will work closely with the health ministry to distribute them according to the level of need in each district, he added.

The movement control order (MCO) has forced many businesses shut, but Proton has obtained permission from the authorities for a small number of staff to work on the face shield production line at Shah Alam. Their movement and working hours will be monitored to ensure compliance to distancing rules, the company says.

“To keep within the MCO rules, Proton has limited the number of staff involved in the production process. The safety of everyone is of the utmost importance and therefore social distancing and sanitising practices will be strictly enforced on the production line,” Radzaif said.

Last month, Proton loaned a fleet of X70s to the health ministry for it deliver logistical support in the battle against the coronavirus. The SUVs will primarily be used to transport medical staff to and from work, as well as to send medical personnel to any hotspots in the country in need of urgent attention.