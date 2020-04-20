In Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2020 2:52 pm / 0 comments

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has introduced the MCO movement card for traders, hawkers and delivery service personnel operating on the island during the movement control order (MCO), The Star reported. The initiative was introduced to monitor, coordinate and control the movement of traders and delivery personnel, while helping police enforce the MCO, said MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang.

The two groups who are eligible for the MCO movement card are traders and food delivery personnel, who transport food and groceries such as fresh meat, vegetables and fruit, and those who fall into either category can apply for the card through the MBPP website as well as through the link provided on the MBPP Facebook page, Yew said. A fee of RM5 per card will be imposed on each applicant.

“This initiative was decided after a discussion with the Penang police in order to give some leeway for those who really need to move in order to deliver goods to their customers. This card holder, however, can use the card only within the 10 km radius of their business address,” he said.

“This card is only for those who really need to move during the MCO period. Please do not misuse it, (as) we have the right to revoke the card at any time without notice if we find the card has been misused,” the mayor said. Traders and food delivery personnel are encouraged to undergo medical check-ups before commencing their deliveries, he added.

The movement control order in Malaysia has been extended to a third phase until April 28 in a bid to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with food delivery services in particular allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm. Access to automatic teller machines (ATMs) has also been limited to 8pm as announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in line with the 8pm closing for supermarkets and food outlets.