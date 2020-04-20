In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 April 2020 1:06 pm / 0 comments

It looks like some have been using automated teller machines (ATMs) as an excuse to head out at night. This has been noted by the authorities, and from now, the money dispensing machines will only be allowed to operate until 8pm during the movement control order (MCO) period. All other essential shops are also supposed to be closed for the day at 8pm, so this closes a loophole.

This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing yesterday. “We’ve been notified that due to these ATM machines being operational 24 hours, many are going out at night on the pretext of an emergency. These people are breaking the MCO rules so the government has decided to only allow ATMs to operate from 8am to 8pm,” he said.

“The police reported to us that a lot of people are still going out late at night on the pretext of withdrawing money and that it’s an emergency. That’s why today the committee decided to limit the time of usage for these ATMs. So no more excuses for being out late at night to withdraw money,” he added.

As of yesterday evening, Malaysia once again recorded below 100 new Covid-19 cases (84) to make it 5,389 in total, with 89 deaths. The curve may have been flattening of late, but we’re not out of the woods yet, so please stay at home unless it’s for essentials. If you do need to head out, stay within a 10 km radius, follow the one-person-per-car rule, bring a utility bill as proof or residence, and as advised, travel during non-peak hours to reduce congestion.