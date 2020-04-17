In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 April 2020 4:18 pm / 0 comments

We’re now a month now into the movement control order (MCO) that was enacted to break the novel coronavirus’ chain of transmission. The MCO has been extended twice, and the current third phase of the “lockdown” will go on until April 28.

We can’t go out at night during the MCO, and there are no good reasons to be out and about anyway, with food and grocery shops closed at 8pm. The police has come down hard on those who loiter of drive around at night in phase three of the MCO, which started two days ago.

The cops are also mounting more roadblocks to stem the flow, as traffic has reportedly increased of late. No more slap on the wrist RM1,000 saman, it’s straight to the police station now.

To see for himself the situation in the city under the MCO, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah took a car ride around Kuala Lumpur yesterday night and gave his thumbs up. Wearing a mask, our king and armed forces commander-in-chief rolled down the windows for a spot of fresh night air. The video ended with YDPA waving to screen.

The 18-second video was posted on the Istana Negara Instagram page with the following caption:

His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong went for a drive earlier tonight around the city of Kuala Lumpur, to observe the compliance level during Phase 3 of the Movement Control Order. His Majesty reiterated his support for the government’s efforts in implementing Phase 3 of the MCO. His Majesty hopes that Malaysians would prioritise their health and stay at home to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and was satisfied and pleased with the cooperation given by the people in ensuring the wellbeing of the nation. His Majesty continues to pray for success in combating the spread of this pandemic.

There you have it, from the king himself – think of your health and stay at home to minimise risks. Al-Sultan Abdullah previously made a surprise visit to roadblocks manned by the police in KL and has repeatedly urged his subjects to follow the MCO and stay at home.