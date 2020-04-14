In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 April 2020 2:45 pm / 0 comments

The government has had enough with those who blatantly disregard the movement control order (MCO). During Phase 3 of the MCO, which begins tomorrow, violators will now be remanded and charged in court instead of facing the compound fine of RM1,000.

This was revealed by defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference by the Malaysian National Security Council, where it was also revealed that there have been 9,090 cumulative arrests and RM4,036 worth of compounds issued so far.

The minister said the decision was made as it appears as if the rakyat do not care or are not afraid of the law. “Maybe RM1,000 is not considered high enough to scare those who violate the MCO. As such, we have agreed that the police, starting from tomorrow, will not focus on issuing compounds,” said Ismail Sabri.

“Starting tomorrow, whoever is arrested will be remanded and charged in court. Let the court decide, because based on Section 24 of the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the court can punish violators with imprisonment of not more than two years, and not more than five years for a second or subsequent offences,” he added.