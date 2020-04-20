In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2020 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has updated its “Welcome Back” aftersales campaign with additional benefits for Volkswagen owners who are also serving as frontliners combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The new benefits that are now part of the campaign include priority booking, complimentary car sanitisation and a 10% discount off the total bill. The company says these initiatives are its way of showing its appreciation to frontliners by easing their burdens and providing them with peace of mind vehicle ownership.

To claim these benefits, Volkswagen owners who are frontliners will need to indicate their respective occupational areas when registering at VPCM’s official website. From there, a Volkswagen personnel will contact them for verification, and once approved, the benefits will be added to their Volkswagen Cares app wallet.

These owners will then be able to use the benefits for their pre-booked appointment, which must be made within 30 days after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted and service centres reopen. For those who are not on the front lines, they will receive a free merchandise when they register during the “Welcome Back” campaign period.

Those who are not redeeming their free maintenance service or are not Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) members will be entitled to an additional RM50 engine oil voucher. The company will continue to honour the warranty of cars that were not able to meet the schedule service maintenance during the MCO.