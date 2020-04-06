In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2020 12:40 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the “Welcome Back” aftersales campaign as part of its Volkswagen Cares initiative, targeting Volkswagen owners who are affected by the movement control order (MCO). The company is urging customers to register and book their service appointments on its website, after which a personnel will establish contact to make the necessary arrangements.

VPCM said the appointment must be made within 30 days after the MCO has been lifted, adding that all VW owners who register during this period will receive a free merchandise. Those who are not redeeming their free maintenance service or are not Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) members are entitled to an additional RM50 engine oil voucher.

What’s more, the company suggests customers who are entering their fifth year of ownership to sign up for the VCP programme to enjoy its benefits. This includes three 20% service vouchers, two-year roadside assistance, plus a 24-hour on-site battery replacement package.

As for warranty, the company said it will continue to honour the warranty coverage of all cars that were not able to meet the scheduled service maintenance while MCO is in effect. You may click here to book an appointment for the “Welcome Back” service, and find out how to download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app, here.