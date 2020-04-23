In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 April 2020 11:13 am / 0 comments

While the volume of traffic of roads across the country has increased over the past week, most roads remain clear as a result of the restrictions brought about by the movement control order (MCO). Most have used the lack of congestion to achieve their daily food or necessities run in faster fashion, but there have also been those who have taken the opportunity to indulge in speed runs.

We’ve seen it close up, or in quite a few cases, heard it – in this writer’s neighbourhood, there have been enough sonic signatures over the past month to indicate many an open throttle, predominantly from some unique sounding sports cars. Elsewhere, on a run to get essentials one day, colleague Danny Tan had a Porsche driver zooming past him, doing the full throttle test on an empty road.

There’s also the clever chap who decided to video – and upload on to social media – his speed run on a Kawasaki ZX-6R traversing the Penang Bridge, for which he was promptly arrested. Sometimes, the bursts of speed can even occur on roads in housing areas, with the odd unfortunate mishap, as in the recent case of a Lamborghini Huracan obliterating the rear end of a Perodua Viva, in Petaling Jaya.

The police say it is aware that some motorists are taking advantage of the empty tarmac by speeding and driving haphazardly, The Star reports. It is learnt that motorcyclists are especially brazen in not adhering to traffic regulations and endangering others with their reckless riding.

According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Deputy Commissioner Datuk Azisman Alias, action will be taken against those flouting traffic rules. “Basically, if they are caught red-handed by our personnel, we will issue summonses. Action will also be taken if the offenders are caught by our hidden cameras installed along the the road or highway,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya warned errant motorists that stern action will be taken against those who do not adhere to traffic regulations. “Clear roads during the MCO period is not a ‘licence’ to disobey traffic rules. Reckless drivers will be dealt with sternly as they are endangering others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Superintendent Azman Shariat said the department views the matter seriously, and will continue to take action against speedsters. “Even though now we are prioritising enforcement of the MCO, we are still enforcing traffic laws as well,” he said.

Have you encountered speedsters or reckless drivers on the road when you’ve had to be out getting essentials or food during the MCO? Share your anecdotes with us in the comments section.