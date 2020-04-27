In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 27 April 2020 3:36 pm / 7 comments

Everybody loves a good cameo. Whether it be your favourite movie star, stand-up comedian or comic book legend, a fleeting but well-placed moment on the silver screen can make for quite a lasting impact, sometimes a heartfelt one at that.

If you’ve been lounging away in your couch (or bed) over the weekend just cycling through various streaming platforms, you might have come across Netflix’s new action thriller movie Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. The film, released on April 24, was produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (the Russo Brothers), Hemsworth himself, and a few others.

In it, Hemsworth plays the character Tyler Rake (who at one point did kill someone with a rake), a lethal mercenary who was hired on the black market to rescue the son of India’s biggest drug lord from Bangladesh, after he was kidnapped and held for ransom. While the plot may seem basic, the camera work and fight scenes are two things that will bind you to your seats.

Stunt coordination also weighs heavily in this film, largely influenced by first-time director Sam Hargrave, who is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stuntmen. Prior to this, Hargrave had also worked with the Russo Brothers for several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that’s certainly something for you to look forward to tonight.

Okay, we’re digressing. It’s easy to get lost in the action packed scenes (there’s also an epic, 12-minute long one-take-ish scene), but eagle-eyed viewers will clearly spot at least one of the three Proton cars that made their cameo appearances in the film. The Proton Satria Neo, Savvy and Saga FL were seen on screen several times, amongst a sea of other popular Japanese cars like the Toyota Vios.

Now, the Satria Neo and Savvy are two models not offered in Bangladesh, so the fact that they were even featured in this film was because the movie was largely shot in Ratchaburi, Thailand. Proton is officially represented by PHP Automobile in Bangladesh, which also assembles the Preve there. Proton is also sold in Pakistan, with an assembly plant set to open later this year.

If your schedule is free and you feel like indulging in some good gun fighting and hand-to-hand combat scenes, we happily recommend this film. For those who have seen it, did you manage to spot more Proton cars other than those featured here? Also, what is your favourite Proton appearance in movies or TV shows?