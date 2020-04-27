In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 27 April 2020 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Aside from updating its Renault Subscription and E-Store offerings, TC Euro Cars also announced a new mobile application that will be made available to customers in June.

Through the app, customers will be able to manage their subscription vehicle, with several key functions such as location tracking, remote lock/unlock, trip history, car sharing, reminders, emergency calls, Bluetooth connectivity and dashboard that provides an overview of their current subscriptions.

The company’s line-up of subscription plans currently includes the Trial Package that allows customers to “rent” a Captur for a period of one week, and the crossover can be had with a Fixed or Pre-Owned package as well, with terms ranging from one to three years.

The Fixed plan is also offered for the Koleos and Megane RS 280 Cup, also with terms of up to three years. The Fixed plans are inclusive of road tax, insurance, regular servicing costs and an annual mileage cap of 20,000 km, the last of which can be increase to 30,000 or 40,000 km for an additional fee.

For those that require more flexibility, there’s the Switch plan that comes in Base and Prime tiers, both offering all-inclusive costs, an unlimited mileage cap, wear and tear coverage, and the option to cancel at any time with no penalties. A number of optional add-ons are also available for the Fixed and Switch plans.