Gerard Lye / 27 April 2020 4:51 pm

TC Euro Cars, the importer and distributor of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, has introduced new updates to its Renault Subscription and E-Store offerings.

Starting with the Renault Subscription Trial Package, the company has now expanded the plan to be offered at all showrooms in the country and customers are now allowed to sign up for an unlimited number of times. Prior to this, the plan was piloted at the company’s Petaling Jaya showroom as a one-time only offer.

The move is meant to help customers who may have had their financials affected by the movement control order (MCO), or to provide an avenue to those who do not want to make long-term commitments during this time of uncertainty. The company’s extension of service and warranty grace periods, as well as the Renault Relax campaign, continues.

As a refresher, the plan allows customers to “rent” a Captur at a rate of RM399 per week, or RM57 per day, with a relatively simple process that only requires a copy of one’s IC or passport, driver’s license, and credit card details.

Renault Subscription overview

Next up, the Fixed and Switch subscription plans have also been adjusted, with the former now including a three-year plan for the Captur and Koleos, which was previously only offered for the Megane RS 280 Cup.

The longer subscription term comes with a lower monthly rate compared to the one- and two- year options, and just like those plans, is inclusive of road tax, insurance, regular servicing costs and an annual mileage cap of 20,000 km. With the updated Fixed plan, customers will also be able to increase the annual mileage to 40,000 km instead of 30,000 km if they desire, for an additional fee.

Meanwhile, the Switch plan, which comes in Base and Prime tiers, also gets an update. For the Switch Base plan, the Captur Trophy is now being offered at RM1,999 per month, while the Switch Prime plan now includes the Koleos at RM3,199 per month.

Under the new Prime plan, customers will have two months of Renault family access, where they can use a Captur (for 1.5 months) or a Megane RS 280 Cup (for 0.5 months) – the same applies to the Base plan, with the Captur being substituted for the Koleos. Both Switch plans offer all-inclusive costs and flexibility with an unlimited mileage cap, wear and tear coverage, and the option to cancel at any time with no penalties.

Renault Subscription Fixed (left) and Switch (right) plans

The company also added an expanded list of optional accessories and access including security and solar films, child seats, digital video recorders and Singapore access. To make it more affordable for customers, the costs can be included in the monthly fee across the subscription duration instead of having to pay one lump sum at the start.

Over on the Renault E-Store, customers who purchase a brand-new Renault via the digital showroom from April 20 to May 31, 2020 will enjoy rebates equal to six months’ worth of instalments, free five year/100,000 km service and trade-in rewards worth up to RM8,000.

Additionally, those who subscribe to either a Fixed or Switch plan will enjoy a one-month free subscription, whereas those who opt for the Pre-Owned Captur programme will continue to enjoy 50% off the first six months of their subscription fee, as announced earlier. All cars ordered, be it via subscription or otherwise, will only delivered once the MCO is lifted.