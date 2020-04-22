In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Danny Tan / 22 April 2020 3:52 pm / 2 comments

Renault franchise holder TC Euro Cars (TCEC) has added pre-owned units of the Renault Captur to its subscription plan, which previously only offered new cars.

Naturally, this makes the deal more affordable. TCEC says that the Renault Pre-Owned Captur Subscription Plan “presents a simple and convenient mobility option for those who are hesitant about making long-term commitments or who are cost-conscious post the movement control order (MCO).”

Here’s the deal. It’s a one-year plan for RM1,299 per month, inclusive of road tax, insurance, regular servicing and an annual mileage cap of 20,000 km, with an option to upgrade. Through a limited-time promotion, TCEC is offering a monthly rate of RM599 for the first six months. From month seven to 12, the monthly rate of RM1,299 will resume.

Previously, subscribing to a new Captur will cost one RM1,499 per month for a one-year plan, or RM1,299 for a two-year plan.

Those who are interested can secure a unit by making a booking fee of RM200 online via the Renault E-Store, from now till May 15.

To bring the deal to a wider audience, TCEC is collaborating with Shopee. During Shopee’s ‘Shocking Sale’, there will be an additional discount of 25% (which is RM50) on the booking fee. The sale will be on at 12am and 12pm on April 23 and 24. Each slot will have an allocation for 10 customers, which means a total of 40 customers can subscribe with the discounted booking fee of RM150.

All redemptions – whether via the Renault E-Store or Shopee – can be made from May 15 to July 31. Should customers decide not to proceed with the subscription or not redeem their subscription within the campaign period, the booking fee will be refunded within 60 days, minus a RM5 administration fee.

Upon redemption, customers will need to pay the balance of the first month’s fee (after deducting the booking fee) and a security deposit of RM2,500. The latter will be refunded at the end of the subscription period, subject to the condition of the vehicle upon return.

“We understand that Malaysians would want flexible and practical solutions due to the economic impact of the MCO and uncertainties from the on-going Covid-19 threat. Physical distancing will also continue to be important, so travelling in personal vehicles will likely be safer than public transportation. We hope that launching the Renault Pre-Owned Captur Subscription now along with relevant promotions will help provide some relief for customers post MCO,” said Wong Hoe Mun, CEO of TCEC.

The company says that all pre-owned Capturs provided will be no more than two years old, and will have passed thorough inspection to meet quality and safety standards. Limited units are available on a first come, first served basis. Showrooms are closed, so one can head to the Renault E-Store for more info.

Document submission and payment can all be done online, and Klang Valley customers can also request for free delivery of the Captur to their home. Deliveries will commence once the MCO is lifted.

Learn more about Renault Subscription Trial, Fixed and Switch plans by clicking on the links. We caught up with TCEC’s Wong late last year, where he explained why the company is focusing on this new ownership model, and why subscription is the way forward for Renault in Malaysia.