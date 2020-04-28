In BMW, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 28 April 2020 11:40 am / 0 comments

These are supposed to be official images of the upcoming BMW iX3, leaked and shared by user CocheSpias on Instagram. As a pure electric version of the current G01 BMW X3, the iX3’s appearance is unsurprising and entirely expected.

The large kidney grille is there, and the trademark face feature isn’t joint in the middle like in the concept car. Coupled with the signature four-eyed look, there’s an air of familiarity with the iX3, which is probably a good thing. But instead of the vertical slats, the EV’s grille is largely closed off, save for “nostrils” at the bottom part.

The bumper is rather minimalist compared to the ICE-powered X3, with only a vertical intake strip at the far corners to break up the white space.

Moving to the sides, the BMW Aerodynamic Wheel stands out with its two-tone “flower” look. BMW uses an aluminium base wheel with individually designed inserts to create the aero wheel.

The wheel design helps cut drag by about 5% compared to a standard X3 rim, and it’s also 15% lighter previous aero wheels by Munich. Combine both and the effect to the iX3’s power consumption is 2%, extending vehicle range by 10 km on the WLTP test cycle. Customers can customise the wheel inserts for a different look.

Elsewhere, the “gills” have been blocked off by a silver trim piece, while a blue stripe follows the wheelbase. The same blue appears on the rear lower bumper, on flaps that replace the regular car’s tail pipe exits. It’s not so clear here, but the blue accents also seem to be on the kidney grille. Overall, it’s an expected look with just a few small changes to mark the iX3 out as an EV.

The iX3 will be the first model to get BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology. The in-house system – all components developed in-house, battery and electric motor produced in corporately owned manufacturing facilities – is scalable in terms of power and energy content, and will be used in EVs with different body styles in the future.

The fifth-gen eDrive comprises a drive unit in which electric motor, system electronics and transmission are housed together. It’s compact as a result, and BMW has improved the ratio between motor output and weight of the drive system by 30%.

For the iX3, the electric motor makes 210 kW (286 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. The new prismatic battery is also scalable and the cells to be grouped into modules. It’s installed in an “extremely flat position” in the car, which doesn’t affect passenger or boot space, BMW claims. The 74 kWh batter provides over 440 km of range in the WLTP test cycle, and the SUV has a claimed consumption of under 20 kWh per 100 km.

The iX3 will be made by BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China, for global markets. Anytime now.

GALLERY: BMW iX3 spyshots

