4 May 2020

All roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur city have been withdrawn except for those near areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim. The decision for the withdrawal of roadblocks in the capital came into effect today (May 4), the first day of the conditional MCO (CMCO), The Star reported.

“In complying with the government’s instructions on the conditional MCO, we have removed the roadblocks in the city. However, we are still monitoring the situation to ensure that everyone comply with the standard operating procedure set by the Health Ministry and practice social distancing,” the KL police chief said.

Traffic in Kuala Lumpur has picked up today as more people are entering the city for work, with an increase of 30% recorded on the first day of the CMCO, Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) chief Zulkefly Yahya said, though no major congestion was detected during peak hours, the JSPT chief noted.

Eight roadblocks were manned by JSPT personnel since the beginning of the MCO on March 18, he said, adding that JSPT personnel will assist the respective officers-in-charge with making sure that the public adhere to social distancing, and comply with the conditional MCO, said Zulkefly.

Under the conditional MCO, certain restrictions have been relaxed, though interstate travel is still banned. For drivers, the waiver announced on March 23 for expired road tax and driver’s licences is still in effect, so there is no need to queue at a physical counter during this time.

Workshops, maintenance and spare parts outlets are now permitted to operate between 7am and 10pm, while operating hours for petrol stations are subject to those defined by state government and local authorities. Meanwhile, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets and pharmacies are allowed to operate between 8am and 11pm, while customers are allowed at food outlets from 7am to 10pm.