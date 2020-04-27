In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 April 2020 3:33 pm / 0 comments

The government has declared the area of Selayang Baru in Gombak, Selangor as the seventh enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area in the country. The area includes six zones, and the lockdown will be from now till May 3. This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing on Saturday.

The defence minister said that the move to declare the latest EMCO area was to stop Covid-19 from spreading further, after taking into account the probability of an infection chain in the Selayang Wholesale Market, also known as the KL Wholesale Market or simply pasar borong KL. “These steps would enable tracing activities to be done throughout this (EMCO) enforcement period,” he said.

The six zones in this latest EMCO area are Jalan Indah 3 dan Jalan Indah 5A, Selayang Indah, Gombak; Jalan Indah 21, Lembah Indah, Selayang Baru, Gombak; Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Jalan 1 and Jalan Indah 21, Selayang Baru, Gombak; Jalan 3, 5, 7 and 9, Selayang Baru, Gombak; Jalan 2, 4, 6 and 8, Selayang Baru, Gombak; and Blok A, B and C, Selayang Makmur, Gombak.

These areas are close to the previous EMCO declared on April 20. That area comprises of eight parcels in KL around the market: Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara; Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara; Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara; Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara; Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D; Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D; Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B and Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar.

As with other EMCO areas, no visitors are allowed in and all non-essential business activities must close. Residents are also prohibited from leaving the area until the EMCO period ends, and a medical base would be set up in the area.

“Residents, remain calm and give your fullest cooperation to the health ministry workers and abide by all orders from the authorities,” the Bera MP said, adding that basic necessities will be distributed by the welfare department. Those who need assistance can ring the Gombak district disaster line (03-61201092 or 03-61261500) or the Gombak district police HQ command centre (03-61262247 or 03-61262240) he said.

Before these two Selayang areas, the lockdown zones were in Simpang Renggam (Johor), Sungai Lui (Selangor), Menara City One (KL), Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion (KL) and the Masjid India area (KL).

While daily Covid-19 cases have been on the downtrend of late, we have not won the war yet, as health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah constantly reminds. Let’s continue to stay at home unless it’s for essentials. If you do need to head out, stay within a 10 km radius, follow the one-person-per-car rule, bring a utility bill as proof or residence, and as advised, travel during non-peak hours to reduce congestion.