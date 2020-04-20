In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 April 2020 5:10 pm / 3 comments

The government has declared Pusat Bandar Utara in KL and the areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market, also known as the KL wholesale market or simply pasar borong, as the sixth enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area in the country.

Prior to this, the lockdown zones were in Simpang Renggam (Johor), Sungai Lui (Selangor), Menara City One (KL), Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion (KL) and the Masjid India area (KL). The latest EMCO was declared by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing today.

The eight parcels in KL that will be under this latest EMCO are Parcel A (Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel B (Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel C (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel D (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B), Parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar).

The above areas will be under lockdown for two weeks, until May 3. Note that while the residential areas around the wholesale market will be under EMCO, the market itself will still operate as normal, which means there won’t be disruption to food supply.

“We are enforcing the EMCO to curb Covid-19 infections and to allow authorities to carry out activities to detect and identify those who are ill. Those affected are advised to remain calm and cooperate with heath officers and abide by orders issued by the authorities,” the defence minister said, adding that the residential areas involved housed many Rohingyas with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards. The area is also known to have many Myanmar nationals.

Residents with queries can contact the Bilik Gerakan MCO DBKL at 03-40267222 or the Sentul police district HQ control centre at 03-40482212. For those who don’t need to buy in bulk from the pasar borong, this area of Selayang, which will now be heavily guarded by police and the army, is best avoided.

As of yesterday evening, Malaysia once again recorded below 100 new Covid-19 cases (84) to make it 5,389 in total, with 89 deaths, although active screening at this EMCO is likely to push up the numbers in the coming days. Please stay at home unless it’s for essentials. If you do need to head out, stay within a 10 km radius, follow the one-person-per-car rule, bring a utility bill as proof or residence, and as advised, travel during non-peak hours to reduce congestion.