In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 4 May 2020 10:33 am / 0 comments

Inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador hopes that motorists who ignore the safety and cause the death of other road users will face harsher penalties, Bernama reported, following an incident where a driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol had collided into a road block near the Kajang South toll plaza, and caused the death of Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31.

“All travels are restricted during the movement control order (MCO). However, there are others who drink and drive, causing fatal accidents. This is obviously an irresponsible act,” the inspector-general of police said, who learnt that Corporal Safwan had nine siblings and a family member who was also a police officer.

According to investigations, the driver involved was heading from Kajang towards the toll plaza when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle when arriving at the roadblock, said Kajang OCPD assistant commander Mohd Zaid Hassan.

Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his condolences to the family of Kpl Safwan, and said that the officer’s passing was a great loss to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM). “I hope this tragedy does not dampen the spirit of PDRM personnel and other frontliners in carrying out their duties,” the PM said.

At present, Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 states that persons convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and subsequently causing death or injury are punishable by a fine of up to RM20,000, and liable to imprisonment for up to 10 years.