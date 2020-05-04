In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 4 May 2020 12:58 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM), through its “Ramadan Safe Pledge” campaign, is rewarding Malaysians who pledge to maintain social distancing with RM10 GrabFood vouchers. The campaign serves to reinforce the government’s mandated movement control order (MCO), and will run from May 4-23, 2020, 10am to 3pm daily.

During the 20-day campaign period, VCM will be handing out a total of 10,000 vouchers worth RM100,000, with 500 vouchers being given out daily. To participate, all you need to do is sign the pledge and repost one of five different images found on the campaign’s dedicated microsite, which can also be accessed through its Instagram page.

In your posting, remember to tag @VolvoCarMalaysia and include the hashtag #MYVolvoSafePledge, while ensuring your profile is set to public. Successful participants are selected daily on a “first-pledge-first-repost” basis, and the vouchers (valid for six months) will be emailed directly to the email address used to sign the pledge.

“It is undeniable that all of us are affected by Covid-19 and the implementation of the MCO means we have adopted a new norm in our daily lives. Onward from this, we want to do what we can to help ease the burden of Malaysians. This has resulted in the Ramadan Safe Pledge campaign that provides a platform for Malaysians to reinforce their ‘stay at home’ commitment,” said Nalin Jain, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia.

“Each chosen pledge will be rewarded with a voucher. What goes beyond is the sense of affirmation in everyone to play their role in flattening the curve, while our healthcare professionals continue to protect and safe lives,” he added.

“As a car brand that resonates with Malaysians and has brought many fond memories, we hope that through this campaign, we can help alleviate some of the challenges that may be experienced during this time because we are all in this together and a little help goes a long way. We also would like to take this opportunity to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a blessed Ramadan,” concluded Jain.

With the Hari Raya festivities coming up soon, VCM is also offering customers special deals from May 1 to June 30, including a five-year free maintenance service package (VSA5+) for all car models. Additionally, selected models with come with a Recharge package worth RM30,888 and a Hager wallbox for selected PHEV variants worth up to RM8,000.

Lastly, bookings made online before May 31 will be eligible for a complimentary Polestar Optimisation package worth RM5,250, which brings improvements the vehicle’s powertrain in terms of throttle response, off-throttle response, gearshift speed, gearshift precision gear hold, and engine performance.