In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2020 4:40 pm

Sime Darby Swedish Auto has announced the resumption of sales and aftersales operations at its Volvo 3S centre in Ara Damansara as of May 4, 2020. This comes following the announcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by the government on May 1, which allows businesses to operate again, albeit subject to conditions and tight standard operating procedures (SOP).

According to a posting on the company’s Facebook page, the showroom portion of the 3S centre will be operational from Monday to Saturday (9am to 6pm) as well as on Sunday (10am to 6pm).

Meanwhile, the outlet’s service centre will be open from Monday to Friday (8.30am to 5.30pm) and Saturday (8.30am to 1pm), but is closed on Sunday. To ensure the safety of its customers, only service appointments will be entertained – no walk-ins – and a contactless drop-off procedure will be enforced.