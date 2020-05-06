In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 May 2020 11:15 am / 0 comments

With the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from May 4, Triumph Malaysia will resume sales and service operations at its Petaling Jaya headquarters from May 11. The delay in starting operations after MCO was imposed is for Triumph Malaysia to impose proper procedures inline with Malaysian Ministry of Health guidelines.

Visitors to Triumph Malaysia’s showrooms are required to wear face masks before entering the premises. Hand sanitiser will be provided and social distancing measures will be provided.

Operating hours for the showroom will be from 8.00 a.m. to 3.30 pm., Monday to Friday during the month of Ramadan and 9.30 a.m to 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. The Triumph Malaysia showroom and service centre will be closed on Sunday.

For Triumph Malaysia’s other branches in Penang, Johor Baru and Kota Kinabalu, operating hours are the same as the Petaling Jaya headquarters. Customers are required to call ahead to make an appointment for sales or service at the respective branch.

The numbers to call are 03-79603007 for Petaling Jaya headquarters while customers in Penang can call 04-6583007. Triumph riders in Johor and southern states can call 07-2073007 while Sabah customers can call 088-388992 for a sales or service appointment.