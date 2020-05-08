In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 May 2020 10:48 am / 1 comment

In a first for the Malaysia two-wheeler segment, Vespa Malaysia in collaboration with online sales platform Lazada, is giving consumers the chance to buy scooters online. Using the services provided by Lazada, scooter buyers can browse the online Vespa catalogue, place an order with a minimum RM60 booking fee and complete the sale online after being contacted by an authorised Vespa dealer.

Placing a minimum RM60 deposit also gets the Vespa buyer a t-shirt and RM700 voucher for original Vespa accessories valid when the sale is finalised. Buyers can now get the 2020 Vespa Sprint S 150 at RM16,900 in either Yellow Sole Metallic, White Innocenza Metallic and Black Opaco Matt.

Also available is the 2020 Vespa Primavera S 150 Special Edition at RM18,300 and coming in Orange Tramonto Metallic and Grey Stile Matt. Prices do not include road tax or insurance.

The entire process, including submission of documents, processing of financing and so on is done electronically for most cases with the assistance of the dealer and the buyer only needing to be physically present for the registration of their Vespa. Vespa Malaysia intends for the process to be as seamless and hassle free as possible for the buyer.

Eliminating the sometimes time consuming process of physically negotiating a sale in a dealership, Vespa Malaysia intends to attract a different rider demographic, the younger rider who may not have a lot of experience in or find the traditional motorcycle and scooter buying process somewhat off-putting.