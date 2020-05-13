In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 May 2020 10:20 am / 2 comments

With the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has reopened from May 12 with conditions and restrictions on use. This is in line with government directives on social distancing and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Usage of the track is restricted to race teams, four- and two-wheeled, participating in a race series at SIC for 2020. Examples include MSBK, MSF, MCS, ARRC and Malaysian Cub Prix with only registered racers presently allowed out on the track during practice sessions.

While government regulations permit a maximum of 20 people in one specific gathering, SIC management is currently discussing pit arrangements to practice social distancing, which includes restricting the number of overall participants allowed per session to a maximum of 10. Additionally, no members of the public or team guests will be allowed into SIC during any practice session.

Visitors to SIC are required to undergo temperature checks and register their details before entering the area. Temperature checks will be done at specified entry points with hand sanitiser and mask provided by SIC.

Parking is at designated areas only and visitors are requested to reverse park with a minimum two metre distance between cars. Race teams are requested to call their respective SIC account managers or to call the SIC Hotline at +603 8778 2222 for more information on bookings and restrictions.