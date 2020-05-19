In Cars, Local News, Nissan, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 19 May 2020 6:10 pm / 3 comments

The all-new, fourth generation N18 Nissan Almera has been spied again undergoing road trials in Kuala Lumpur. Reader Eric Foong spotted the car earlier today somewhere in Mont Kiara and managed to snap a few photos of it from behind.

It’s the third time the Almera has been sighted, and the second instance where it has been caught on camera while on public roads – the first was in December last year, when two examples (one silver, one white) were caught testing along Jalan Dutamas Raya.

The white example today features the same rear end camo, with its boot lid and rear lights masked. While no front end photos were taken today, it’s safe to presume that the front end is clad in the same fashion as it was late last year.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor confirmed last year that B-segment sedan will be introduced in Malaysia sometime this year, although the Covid-19 outbreak will likely have impacted its launch timeline – to what extent remains to be seen.

The Almera spotted today (left) has a different lower bumper section than the white unit spied last December.

Based on the previous spyshot set, local consumers can expect there to be a few variants grades, the visual indicators being different headlight systems (halogen on lower-spec and LED, on higher) and wheels in different designs and sizes.

The white car spotted back in December was what should be the higher-spec version, but it’s not the same example as today’s white unit, because it has a different lower section without a body-coloured diffuser insert, which would indicate it to be a lower-spec unit. LED tail lights look to be standard issue across the range.

In Thailand, the Almera features a sole powertrain choice, and that’s a HRA0 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine offering 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. It’s paired with an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic driving the front wheels.

The power output is close to the 102 PS coming off the HR15DE 1.5 litre normally-aspirated four-cylinder mill seen in our current Almera, but has more torque than the NA’s 139 Nm. We don’t know if the Malaysian-spec cars will be equipped with the new, smaller displacement turbo or retain the existing NA unit, or utilise both in the line-up.

All-new Nissan Almera makes Asian debut in Thailand

Likewise, the level of standard equipment that will be present in local cars. The range-topping VL variant in Thailand is kitted with LED fog lamps, a seven-inch instrument cluster display, automatic air-conditioning and a six-speaker, eight-inch Nissan Connect infotainment system.

Safety kit available for the Almera is also comprehensive, with six airbags (front, side and curtain), Vehicle Dynamic Control and a raft of Nissan intelligent safety systems available on the highest-spec version. The last collectively groups driver assist kit such as Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Braking, Around View Monitor, Moving Object Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Styling-wise, the new Almera is of course a world away from the model it replaces, and so its arrival will certainly present the segment with another dynamic option to consider. Presently, the Almera is positioned as the more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vios and Honda City, and so things will really get interesting should the base version of the new car dip under RM70k like the current model is at the moment.

This or the new fifth-gen Honda City, which is also due in this year – which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

