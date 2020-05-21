In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 May 2020 1:14 pm / 0 comments

Bridgestone Malaysia has announced the local availability of the Potenza Adrenalin RE004 tyre. This new model – described as a “premium street sports tyre” – is a sequel to the popular Adrenalin RE003 by the Japanese tyre maker, and promises “greater driving pleasure with maximum handling and high responsiveness on both wet and dry surfaces”.

According to Bridgestone, the Potenza Adrenalin RE004 offers superb dry handling and wet braking, while complying with ECE R117-02, an international regulation established by United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) that governs the tyre requirements for sound emission, rolling resistance and wet performance.

The RE004 comfortably outperforms the RE003, which is expected for a new model (the RE003 was launched here in 2015). According to Bridgestone’s internal tests, dry handling and initial response are the most improved areas, followed by wet weather performance. There’s a small improvement in ride comfort while noise and dry braking levels of the RE003 have been maintained. The tests were done on the Honda Civic FC in Thailand – see the radar chart.

Features include triple and half grooves for better cornering and braking performance, and rigid connecting blocks for enhanced tyre sensitivity while reducing excess movement at high speed. The aggressive “A-shape” and dynamic tread pattern looks good, too.

Bridgestone says that the Adrenalin RE004’s wider rib maximises the contact patch with the road, allowing even pressure distribution and a consistently high level of performance. As for the compound, the new mix features evenly-spread silica that improves both wet and dry performance, as well as lowers rolling resistance for better efficiency.

The new Potenza Adrenalin RE004 is now available from Bridgestone authorised dealers nationwide. There are 17 sizes ranging from 15 to 17 inches, with the recommended retail price range of RM300 to RM852. The size chart is below.