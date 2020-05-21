In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 21 May 2020 1:25 pm / 0 comments

Mazda has announced it is gradually resuming operations of its factories and dealers globally, as restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are being relaxed around the world. The company’s Japanese plants, Ujina No. 1 and 2 in Hiroshima and Hofu No. 1 and 2 in Yamaguchi, will be free of shutdowns starting in June, albeit only with day shifts operating for now.

The month will also see its Mexican plant come back online, while the AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) facility will have 12 days of shutdowns. All in all, Mazda expects the production volume at these factories to roughly double the numbers seen in May, although the adjustments it made in April will continue.

With the resumption of production, the MX-30 is finally being built at Ujina No. 1. Mazda’s first electric vehicle takes the form of a compact SUV, equipped with suicide doors that are inspired by those on the RX-8 sports car. Coupled with the lack of a permanent B-pillar, this provides uninterrupted access into the cabin, which features touches like a floating centre console and a seven-inch touchscreen climate control panel.

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor that makes 105 kW (141 hp) and 264 Nm of torque, while the comparatively small 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery – located under the floor – provides enough juice for a range of about 200 km on the WLTP cycle. A rotary range extender will be offered later this year.

The car can be charged using an AC connection up to 6.6 kW, or up to 50 kW through DC (using either a CHAdeMO or CCS plug, depending on the country) that would allow the battery to be filled to 80% in around 30 to 40 minutes. The MX-30 will also come with a new version of the company’s G-Vectoring Control, e-GVC Plus, which uses the electric motor to deliver finer control of the load shift from front to rear.

Mazda says it has also resumed deliveries in line with demand, whilst managing inventory at its plants, ports and dealers where deliveries were temporarily suspended. The company adds that it will proceed with the recovery of its operations cautiously in order to ensure that it can meet customer demand, while continuing to implement infection prevention measures.

