By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 May 2020 5:17 pm / 1 comment

Now in Japan is the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R125, the smallest sibling of Suzuki’s GSX-R class sports bikes and it comes with some trickle down tech from the GSX-R1000. Suzuki boasts of the GSX-R125 having the lightest weight in its class, the 125 cc sports bike category, and at 134 kg, Suzuki’s 125 does not weigh a lot compared to the Yamaha YZF-R125 at 142 kg.

Carrying a 124 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled power plant fed by EFI, the GSX-R125 produces 15 PS at 11,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, perfectly normal numbers for this class. This compares against the 15 PS at 9,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm of the R125.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive but omits the assist and slipper clutch found on the R125. Rolling on 17-inch wheels shod in 90/80 and 130/70 rubber, the GSX-R125 is suspended with telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back, versus the wider 100/80 front and 140/70 rubber on the R125 with its upside-down front fork.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and back and as is standard for motorcycles and scooters sold in the UK and EU, ABS is standard equipment. For the GSX-R125, a Bosch ABS 10 unit is installed, with two-channel functionality.

Inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD instrument panel is provided, displaying all the necessary information and keyless start with a backlit bezel is standard. For the Japan market, the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 is sold at 393,800 Yen (RM15,934). In Malaysia, Suzuki no longer sells motorcycles below the 500 cc category.