In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 28 May 2020 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Alongside a slew of new product announcements yesterday, BMW also unveiled a comprehensive update across its entire range for the coming model year. The big news is the expanded availability of its new 48-volt mild hybrid system, first introduced on the 520d diesel last year.

As a refresher, the setup consists of an electric starter/generator that recuperates kinetic energy upon deceleration, along with a battery to store this energy. The electricity can then be used not only to run the accessories but also assist the internal combustion engine to reduce fuel consumption, as well as providing eight kilowatts (11 PS) of accelerative boost.

Having already added the system to the 3 Series, X3 and X4 earlier this year, the company is now making it available on 37 additional variants of the (deep breath) 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7. All in all, buyers can now choose from 51 models with mild hybrid technology, encompassing four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

Munich is also introducing an updated version of its B57 3.0 litre diesel straight-six, now with twin turbocharging across all variants and an increased fuel injection pressure of 2,700 bar from its piezo injectors. In 30d models, the engine makes an extra 21 PS and 30 Nm, bumping outputs to 286 PS at 4,000 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,000 rpm.

BMW’s 48-volt mild hybrid system

Meanwhile, the 40d models produce an additional 20 PS and 20 Nm, bringing those numbers up to 340 PS at 4,400 rpm and 700 Nm between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm. Both engines meet the latest Euro 6d emissions standards, thanks to a diesel oxidation catalytic converter, a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) coating on the particulate filter and a second SCR dosing system at the engine.

Sticking with diesels, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé range has been expanded with two more oil-burning variants. The 218d uses a B47 2.0 litre turbo four-pot making 150 PS at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm, and is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed Aisin automatic. The auto-only 220d, on the other hand, churns out 190 PS and 400 Nm using the same engine.

Of bigger news for us Malaysians is the availability of Android Auto, either as a standard feature or an optional extra. As with its implementation of Apple CarPlay, the connection with the Android device is wireless, and – unlike in, say, a Mercedes-Benz – BMW’s version will show navigation directions from whichever app you’re using in both the instrument cluster and, if fitted, the head-up display.

Plug-in hybrids will also now come with BMW eDrive Zone, which will automatically detect a low-emission zone and switch the car to purely electric, using geo-fencing technology via GPS. They will also now make a sound when switching in and out of the all-electric mode and have the capability of turning on the seat, steering wheel, mirror, rear windscreen and driver assistance camera heaters remotely via a smartphone.

In terms of safety, the range-topping Driving Assistant Professional package now includes Active Navigation Guidance, a feature that shows the lane changes required to stick to the selected route, with the driver then able to perform the lane changes autonomously using Lane Change Assistant. There’s also the Emergency Lane Assistant that can automatically divert the car to give way for emergency services in a traffic jam.

Existing features of the package have also been improved. The adaptive cruise control, for instance, can now adapt the distance being kept to the car in front based on prevailing traffic and environmental conditions, while traffic sign recognition can recognise speed limits that only apply on certain times and days.

There are also a few tweaks to equipment, starting with the standard fitment of the BMW Operating System 7.0 on the 3 Series. The system was previously only offered with the optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment package, leaving models without it (like our 320i) with the previous iDrive Version 6.

This change has also resulted in the restructuring of the various packages, with the standard Live Cockpit now receiving a 5.1-inch centre display in the instrument cluster, and the mid-range Live Cockpit Plus getting the Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control system. On the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé, BMW Operating System 7.0 will be fitted on cars with Live Cockpit Plus.

Moving back to the 3 Series, buyers can now specify the car with the new M Sport seats, closely resembling those you’ll find on actual M cars and featuring increased bolstering and M badges on the headrests. The improved Integral Active Steering on the rear axle, introduced on the facelifted 5 Series, is also now offered on the 7 and 8 Series and can function at speeds under three kilometres per hour.

Surprisingly, the ageing 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer are getting updates as well, with the revised Business Package adding live traffic information. Colour and upholstery options are also being jazzed up, with the X3’s Phytonic Blue now being offered on the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupé and Gran Tourer, 3 Series, 7 Series and X6, Sunset Orange on the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé, Cashmere Silver on the 2 Series Gran Tourer and Blue Ridge Mountain on the i3.

On the BMW Individual side, the M8 gets Bluestone, Frozen Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Motegi Red, with the Coupé and Convertible versions also gaining Ametrin paint. The 7 Series also receives Frozen Bluestone paint, a BMW Individual leather steering wheel and Smoke White/Night Blue/Black BMW Individual Merino full leather trim options, while the X5 and X6 can now be had with carbon fibre door mirrors and interior trim.