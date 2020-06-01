In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2020 5:01 pm / 1 comment

With news emerging of the Japanese round of the 2020 MotoGP being cancelled, with the Australian round at Phillip Island preceding it and the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram postponed, will the Malaysian MotoGP, scheduled for November this year, be cancelled? It appears likely, with lockdowns imposed by governments over the current global Covid-19 pandemic.

While Dorna, organisers of the MotoGP, are moving ahead with private testing and plans for a double round in Jerez, Spain this coming July and with a provisional revised MotoGP calendar, most countries are still imposing a two-week quarantine period for travellers. This would obviously not be conducive to international travel as no one is likely to want to under a full month of being stuck in a room alone for the sake of a weekend’s racing.

A source inside Sepang International Circuit (SIC) informed paultan.org that neither the Ministry of Youth and Sport (KBS) nor the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), which has responsibility for Malaysian immigration, has looked favourably on SIC forwarding any sort of application for holding an international level race. This is inline with the government’s stand to limit mass gatherings of any sort which are not essential.