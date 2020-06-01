In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 1 June 2020 12:14 pm / 4 comments

The ministry of transport has released a survey on the enforcement of stricter laws on drink-driving offences, following a spate of highly publicised road incidents involving suspected drunk drivers.

Key questions here ask the survey participant if they know that driving under the influence of alcohol is an offence under the Road Transport Act 1987, if they know the definition on binge drinking and if the participants think that convicted offenders should be subject to more severe punishment.

In February, minister in the prime minister’s department (law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said that a jail term of up to 20 years is being proposed for drivers found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI) and driving dangerously causing death.

Then-transport minister Anthony Loke said on January 29 that the Road Transport Act 1987 will be amended to hand heavier sentences to those found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and drive dangerously causing death, involving amendments to sections 41, 44 and 45.

At present, cases of driving under the influence are charged under Section 41 (1) that allows for jail terms of between two years and 10 years, with fines of no less than RM5,000 up to a maximum of RM20,000. Current law permits up to 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, which the ministry feels should be reviewed, as the international limit set by the World Health Organisation is 50 mg in 100 ml of blood, said Loke.