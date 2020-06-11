In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 June 2020 8:58 pm / 2 comments

While the lifting of the interstate travel ban in the recovery movement control order (RMCO) has meant an end to roadblocks nationwide, motorists can still expect to see a notable police presence on major routes in the coming week, The Star reports.

Around 1,500 traffic police personnel will be deployed at a number of strategic locations across the country to monitor traffic flow and also carry out enforcement, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director deputy commissioner Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said that police is preparing for an expected surge in traffic in a “delayed” balik kampung exodus, and will be stationing personnel at all highways as well as main roads, including federal and state roads.

“We expect a higher volume of vehicles travelling from Klang Valley to northern, eastern and southern parts of the country tomorrow afternoon (Friday, June 12) and over the weekend. With the interstate travel ban lifted, we do expect much more vehicles on the road,” he told the publication.

“We believe the surge in traffic will be quite normal for the Hari Raya period but our personnel are prepared. While there is concern that traffic accidents will increase, we will be all over the country to take the necessary action and be seen by the public,” he explained.

He added that police will focus on enforcement on various offences, including major ones such as speeding and driving on the emergency lane, and advised motorists to not attempt to rush back to their hometowns.

“Drivers should have ample rest before beginning their journeys and travels. I understand there is excitement due to the permitted interstate travels, but don’t be over-excited until you endanger yourselves or others. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely and without any incident,” he said.

This advice was repeated by Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya, who reminded motorists to be mindful when driving or riding. “Obey all traffic rules and regulations and always practise safety first while driving. It is not worth it to rush to any destination. The most important thing is for you, along with your loved ones, to arrive safely,” he said.

He said KL traffic police personnel is ready for the exoected surge in traffic on Friday and over the weekend. “We will focus on traffic congestion at the city centre and public locations as well as city exit points which lead to the north, south and the east coast parts of the country,” he said.

Earlier today, it was revealed that traffic on major highways in the country had increased by 100% on the first day of RMCO yesterday (June 10) following the lifting of interstate travel ban.

In his press briefing today, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob cited examples of these – traffic volume on the North-South Expressway increased to 2.04 million vehicles yesterday compared to 1.2 million the day before, while the number of cars on the Karak Highway increased from 37,789 to 85,985 vehicles yesterday.