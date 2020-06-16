In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 June 2020 5:02 pm / 1 comment

The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) has announced that the Malaysia Autoshow has been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Thr 2020 edition of the show was originally slated to run on April 9-12 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

At the beginning of March, before the movement control order (MCO) took effect, the organisers stated that the event was being rescheduled to July 2-5, with no change to the venue. With the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in place until August 31, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s event.

According to MARii, the Malaysia Autoshow 2021 is scheduled to be held in April next year, subject to Covid-19-related developments throughout this year.

Despite the postponement, the institute is looking at potential technologies to host a digital version of an automotive sales and education show, according to its CEO Datuk Madani Sahari. “Despite the absence of this year’s edition of the show, it is a good time to rethink and innovate the way we gather the automotive community in a safe and secure way,” he said

“We hope that the situation improves this year so we can start planning for an even bigger auto show next year, showcasing the latest mobility technologies and creating a new experience in automotive and mobility displays for the tech-savvy consumer,” he added.