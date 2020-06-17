In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Matthew H Tong / 17 June 2020 4:51 pm / 0 comments

The McLaren 720S has received another special edition touch with the arrival of this Le Mans edition. Just 50 units of the supercar will be made for the global market, and it’s available in two colours – McLaren Orange and Sarthe Grey, complete with orange and grey interior colour for visual contrast.

This Le Mans edition is created to celebrate the automaker’s greatest motorsport achievements in the past decades, particularly the Le Mans race it won on June 18, 1995. The winning car was the McLaren F1 GTR #59, piloted by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya.

In commemoration of that victory, this 720S gets a dedication plate which features a “McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans” logo. The VIN of each car will start with 298, harking back to the number of laps completed by the race-winning #59. That was one lap more than the runner-up, by the way.

Additional standard features include a fully functional roof scoop, providing extra cooling for the powertrain and aids heat evacuation. The carbon-fibre louvred front fenders also reduce aerodynamic lift produced by the rotational force of the front wheels, while also reducing overall weight.

Besides that, all 50 cars will get a unique five-spoke LM wheels, plus an array of customisable components via MSO Defined and MSO Bespoke. The latter includes glossy carbon-fibre finish for your exterior component of choice, or a six-point harness to go with the standard carbon-fibre racing seats.

Customers can also opt for a titanium harness bar, satin finish carbon-fibre interior trims, extended shift paddles, and more. Suffice to say, the sky’s the limit here.

Under the bonnet is the M840T 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which is essentially an evolved version of the familiar M838T 3.8 litre V8 mill. As implied in the car’s name, the 720S’ engine makes 720 PS at 7,500 rpm and 770 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch SSG gearbox, which allows for some pretty blistering performance. The zero to 100 km/h is achieved in 2.9 seconds, while the opposite (100-0 km/h) is even quicker at 2.8 seconds.

More acceleration figures include 0-200 km/h in 7.8 seconds, 0-300 km/h in 21.4 seconds, and the standing quarter mile (400 m) is done and dusted in just 10.3 seconds. Flat out, the 720S will hit a maximum, tyre-shredding speed of 341 km/h.

The McLaren 720S Le Mans edition is officially on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £254,500 (RM1.37 million). First batch of deliveries is scheduled for September.