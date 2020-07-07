In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 July 2020 12:39 pm / 0 comments

Now coming in three new matte colour schemes for this year is the 2020 Benelli Leoncino 500, priced at RM29,288. The three colours are Matte Red, Matte Green and Matte Grey with pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Designed as a retro-styled, versatile middleweight motorcycle, the Leoncino 500 carries a 499.6 cc, liquid-cooled, two-cylinder mill, producing 46.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Power gets to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension is done with 50 mm diameter upside-down forks and rear pre-load adjustable monoshock. Twin 320 mm diameter discs on the front wheel are clamped with radial-mount four-piston hydraulic callipers while the rear uses a 260 mm disc and single-piston calliper, with two-channel ABS as standard.

The Leoncino 500 rolls on 120/70 tires on the front and 160/60 at the rear, shod in Pirelli Angel tyres. LED lighting is used throughout and inside the cockpit an LCD instrument panel displays the necessary information.

Set height on the Leoncino 500 is set at 810 mm and dry weight is claimed to be 196 kg, with fuel carried in a 12.7-litre tank. The Leoncino 500 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.