In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 7 July 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

Wald International is the latest tuner to turn its hand to the 2020 Toyota Harrier, following bodykit efforts from Modellista as well as Gazoo Racing via the manufacturer’s in-house Toyota Racing Development (TRD) division. There’s less overt sportiness here compared to Toyota’s own TRD kit, though the vehicle itself appears to have been significantly lowered in the case of this Wald example.

Here on the Wald unit, the upper grille gets a three-slat chrome unit with chrome surrounds, whereas the standard model wears a more enclosed, gunmetal-look item with a single aperture along the upper grille’s lower edge. The larger, lower grille section continues to be comprised of black plastic louvres and the lower foglamp assembly appears the same, though the standard car’s chrome arc is traded for a wider chrome leading edge along the front lip extension.

Side skirt extensions carry on the chromed accents along sides of the Harrier, bridging the look to the rear which continues the chrome accent line across the rear, which arcs over the top of both rear reflectors. The redesigned Harrier rear bumper also gets stacked, quad oval exhaust outlets in the style of the Lexus IS F, albeit overlapping here in the case of the Wald-kitted Harrier. Larger chrome wheels complete the look.

In factory form, the 2020 Harrier is shod on 19-inch wheels with 225/55R19 tyres. Two engine options from Toyota’s Dynamic Force range are offered; the 2.0 litre four-cylinder direct-injection engine produces 171 PS at 6,600 rpm and 207 Nm at 4,800 rpm, while the hybrid version gets a four-cylinder direct-injection petrol, which is paired with a 120 PS/202 Nm front-axle mounted motor.

Total system output here is 218 PS, or 222 PS when optioned with E-Four all-wheel-drive which incorporates a rear axle-mounted electric motor contributing 54 PS and 121 Nm of torque. Both 2.0 litre and 2.5 liter versions share the firm’s continuously variable transmission.

Safety-wise, the Harrier gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite of systems which includes Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes and Active Cornering Assist. Conveniences include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, front and rear dashcam recorders, and a panoramic, electrochromatic sunroof. Hybrids get an additional 1,500-watt, 100-volt AC socket which can power household items.

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Harrier