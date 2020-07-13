In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2020 5:56 pm / 0 comments

After a several month long hiatus due to the MCO and government restrictions against public gatherings for sporting events, the 2020 Malaysian Cub Prix calendar resumes. The first round will be held at Sepang International Circuit the weekend of 17 and 18 July at the North track.

This will be followed by rounds at Tangkak, Johor on 22 and 23 August, Sepang South track on 2 and 3 September and Kuala Terengganu on 18 and 19 August. The Cub Prix circus then returns to Tangkak on 10 and 11 October before proceeding to Sepang on 31 October to 1 November for the sixth round.

The seventh round, scheduled to be held at Sepang, has yet to be determined pending Dorna’s decision to hold the Malaysian MotoGP. The final and eighth round of the 2020 Malaysian Cub Prix will be at Tangkak on the weekend of 12 and 13 December.

Restrictions to race locations are as per current government regulations on motorsports in events in Malaysia, which can only be held at permanent race circuits. No spectators are allowed, with the number of personnel in the pits and paddock controlled by the organisers.