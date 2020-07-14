In Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 July 2020 6:05 pm / 0 comments

Driving schools are officially allowed to extend their operating hours, says senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Beginning July 14, centres can open from 7.30 am to 8.30 pm, while courses and training (theory and practical lessons) can go on from 8.30 am to 8 pm.

“We have received applications from driving schools to increase their operation hours. We agreed to this request during the National Security Council meeting,” he said at the regular media briefing in KL earlier today.

Ismail Sabri noted that all driving schools must continue to adhere to the existing standard operating procedures, which include stringent temperature checks, disinfection of vehicles at all times (before and after using), social distancing, basic sanitisation and personal hygiene, and the constant use of face masks.

Since June 1, driving school centres were only allowed to operate from 8 am to 4 pm, while courses and training were limited to a six-hour (9 am to 3 pm) window. Theoretical classes should still be limited to a maximum of 20 persons per session, as stipulated by the health ministry.