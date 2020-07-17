In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 July 2020 10:37 pm / 0 comments

The local automotive industry is a key sector in creating employment opportunities for young workers in Malaysia, said Datuk Lim Ban Hong, the deputy minister of international trade and industry (MITI). He said the courses offered by the Malaysian Institute of Automotive, Robotics and IoT (MARii) for training and retraining offered opportunities for local graduates to get jobs in the automotive industry after graduation.

“There are 15 retraining and skill improvement programmes in courses that have been designed to help graduates get jobs in the automotive industry,” he said following a visit to the MARii Academy of Technology in Rawang, as reported by Berita Harian.

Among the programmes run by MARii include the Automotive Industry Engineering Certification (AICE) for those who choose to start an engineering graduate career in the automotive industry.

Through the programme, participants will undergo an eight-month intensive course covering in-class training and practical work in the industry. The course aims to equip graduates with skills in product and process design, manufacturing processes as well as quality management systems.

Another programme being offered is the Automotive Industry Digital Prototype Engineering Certification (AICE-DEP), which has a focus on automotive design. He said the six-month intensive course will provide exposure to various skills and knowledge in the area of automotive design, and will also include direct placement with automotive companies.

“Upon graduation, participants will have the opportunity to work with several automotive companies based on their performance appraisal throughout the placement period,” he said. He added that the programme is not limited to graduates, but is also open to existing automotive industry workers, vendors, workshop owners and the general public.

Last year, MARii successfully trained almost 6,000 participants, including university students, graduates and existing industry workers, and Lim said that the institute is aiming to train an additional 9,780 participants this year.

“Graduates and employees of the local automotive industry should take full advantage of the retraining and skills enhancement programs provided by MARii to enhance their skills to meet the growing demand in the global automotive industry. It will help Malaysia realise its aspiration to become a hub for high-skilled workers, which will be a catalyst to attract high value investment to the country,” he said.