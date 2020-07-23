In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2020 10:28 am / 0 comments

Dark-themed cars appear to be all the rage these days, and Hyundai is getting in on the action with the new Kona Night Edition. Set to go on sale in the United States from September, the model will be offered in limited numbers, although the company didn’t reveal just how many will be made.

Another mystery is just how much customers will have to pay to secure a unit – the Kona line-up starts with the SE at USD20,300 (RM86,315) and goes all the way up to US$27,950 (RM118,843) for the range-topping Ultimate.

Whatever the sum required, the Night Edition will come with a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 175 hp at 5,500 rpm and 264 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. The mill is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels, and this setup is the same one used for the Limited and Ultimate trims, but it isn’t known if all-wheel drive will be an available option for the Night Edition.

Styling revisions include a black grille surround instead of chrome, along with the removal of the chrome trim on the lower rockers and rear tailgate. The colour is also applied to the side mirror caps and new 18-inch RAYS aluminium wheels, the latter in a semi-gloss finish.

Inside, more black accents can be seen on areas like the door handles and central locking switch, while a set of aluminium pedals complete the look. Customers who want an all-black look can opt for an Ultra Black exterior paintjob, but the carmaker is also offering Galactic Grey (seen here) and Chalk White as alternatives.