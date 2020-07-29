In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 29 July 2020 12:05 pm / 0 comments

Sometimes, all it takes is a pandemic to change the world. In the past few months, we’ve seen car manufacturers double down on improving vehicle air quality, such as retrofitting N95 cabin filters across their offerings. However, Hyundai Motor Group aims to take things a step further with three new technologies – After-Blow, Multi-Air Mode, and Fine Dust Indicator.

What After-Blow does is dry the condensate on the evaporator, preventing mold growth that causes an unpleasant odour during hot weather. When the engine is turned off, the evaporator is drained naturally for 30 minutes, after which After-Blow activates for 10 minutes.

During this time, the air-con system automatically allows outside air into the cabin to prevent humidity from building up. After-Blow runs on the car’s 12-volt battery but features an intelligent battery sensor (IBS) to automatically cut power when charge is low.

Next up is Multi-Air Mode, featuring multiple vents for air-conditioning and heating. This creates a more dispersed air flow to the driver and passengers. Hyundai says the overall wind volume remains the same, but the dispersion of wind reduces direct air contact and softens the air. This mode can be switched on and off.

The last piece of tech is the Fine Dust Indicator. This measures the air inside the vehicle in real time and displays the concentration and pollution level of ultrafine particles (PM 2.5) in the form of integer numbers and colours. Blue colour represents 0 to 15 ?g/m3, green for 16 to 35 ?g/m3, orange for 36 to 75 ?g/m3, and red for 76 ?g/m3 or higher.

If the level of ultrafine particles exceeds 36 ?g /m3 (orange) while this system is active, the air purification system automatically gets switched on. If air quality doesn’t improve, then the system will remind the driver to replace air-conditioner filters or to clean contaminated seats and mats.

These three technologies will initially be introduced on select Hyundai models in Korea before being rolled out worldwide. Sister brands Kia and Genesis will also be recipients of this technology.