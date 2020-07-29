In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2020 10:37 am / 0 comments

Lamborghini isn’t slowing down when it comes to new model launches, having introduced the Sian Roadster and Aventador SVJ Xago within just a few weeks of each other. Next up is the company’s track-only hypercar, the SCV12, which is billed as having “the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine from Lamborghini to date.”

The new model has been teased for several months now – as far back as October 2019 – and was developed and will be built by the company’s Squadra Corse’s GT motorsport division. The main highlight here is the 6.5 litre V12, which is said to develop around 830 PS, with a six-speed sequential transmission from Xtrac sending power to the rear wheels.

To tame all that power, there are plenty of design elements aimed at increasing aerodynamic efficiency and promoting higher downforce levels, even exceeding that of a GT3 race car. These include a bespoke bonnet with dual air intakes and a central rib directing air to a roof scoop, which Lamborghini says directs dynamic air pressure to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold for greater airflow through the engine and increasing power.

Given the model doesn’t have to take into consideration things like pedestrian safety or road car regulations, the designers are able to fit a prominent splitter at the front, lateral flicks and vertical fins on the side sills, while the rear sports a custom-built carbon fibre rear wing.

Look further and you’ll see there aren’t even any conventional headlamps, with only hexagonal-shaped lamps in the lower corners of the front fascia providing illumination. Other features include a fully carbon-fibre chassis, where the gearbox acts as a structural element, with the pushrod rear suspension installed directly on it for weight reduction and better distribution of bulk. The SCV12 also rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear magnesium wheels fitted with Pirelli slicks.

Lamborghini hasn’t named its price just yet, but customers will be able to own a limited-edition model and join advanced driving programmes at some of the world’s most prestigious circuits. The latter will include technical assistance from Squadra Corse engineers and the special tutoring of Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Lamborghini Squadra Corse special projects consultant.

GALLERY: Lamborghini SCV12 teaser