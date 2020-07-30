In Cars, Genesis, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 30 July 2020 9:44 pm / 0 comments

Genesis’ 3 Series fighter, the G70 was spotted in facelift form running tests ahead of its debut a couple of months back, and now’s the turn of its Shooting Brake sibling. Europe remains one of the market strongholds for the station wagon/estate bodystyle, and it is in this market that the G70 Shooting Brake is most likely to make its debut.

The luggage end of the G70 Shooting Brake is where the key differences are, though even so there are common cues visiable through the concealing material, such as the tail lamp elements and the dual exhaust outlet on the right-hand-side of the rear bumper. The tailgate here has been disguised by a sort of rectangular structure, presumably to hide the Shooting Brake’s true roofline.

The C-pillar on the Shooting Brake has a less pronounced upswept kink from the window line, though from the B-pillars forwards it seems to be identical to the also-forthocoming G70 facelift. The same stacked headlamp arrangement is the same as on the G70, and thus can be expected to be identical when the cars are fully unveiled.

Inside, the front row should carry over from the G70 facelift with the possible larger displays and an updated infotainment system, while trim and upholstery changes for the G70 should feature in the G70 Shooting Brake as well. In terms of powertrain choices, it should carry over the expected G70 selection of Smartstream turbocharged petrol engines, including a 304 PS 2.5 litre four-cylinder and a 380 PS 3.5 litre V6.

GALLERY: Genesis G70 facelift spyshots