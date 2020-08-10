In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2020 10:58 am / 0 comments

Bentley has revealed it will unveil the Speed variant of the facelifted Bentayga on August 12, and has provided a few photos of a camouflaged prototype to go along with the announcement. The original Bentayga Speed first arrived in February last year and was billed as the world’s fastest SUV, beating the Lamborghini Urus by one km/h.

The new Speed is expected to carry over the 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 that makes 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque, with drive delivered to the ground via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system. The zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds is also likely to remain unchanged, although this could change if Bentley engineers decided to increase the horsepower count.

In terms of styling, the top-spec Bentayga looks to feature black trim elements and wheels, quad exhausts, a prominent rear wing as well as a front splitter and rear diffuser to mark it out from a regular Bentayga. In keeping with the performance persona, 22-inch alloy wheels with sticky tyres and optional carbon-ceramic brakes should be part of the specifications as well.

Revisions that are part of the SUV’s facelift will also be applied here, including restyled headlamps and taillights, along with new body panels like the bumpers, tailgate and sides. For the interior, the Speed will also get an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system and plenty of bespoke cues like model-specific badging, Alcantara upholstery and illuminated sill plates.