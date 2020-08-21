By Mick Chan / 21 August 2020 6:40 pm / 0 comments

Given that Mitsubishi has a long history of producing seven-seater models such as the upcoming Xpander, the general public still doesn’t necessarily associate the capacious bodystyles with the Japanese brand.

A shame, as the Japanese brand has produced the likes of the Grandis, Space Gear, Space Wagon, Delica and of course, the Pajero in particular, which was a common presence on Malaysian roads in the 1990s, and these seven-seaters were certainly instrumental in transporting many a household in Malaysia at the time.

The Grandis facelift arrived in Malaysia in 2007, transporting up to seven persons with a 2.4 litre MIVEC inline-four cylinder petrol engine with 165 PS and 217 Nm of torque, mated to an INVECS-II four-speed automatic transmission. To maximise room for occupants and cargo alike, the seven-seat layout was flexible, and the cabin also offered plenty of storage area besides.

Mitsubishi will be hoping that the Xpander will carry on from where those previous models left off in terms of the brand’s presence on Malaysian roads. It will certainly be favourably positioned in comparison with its closest rivals, namely the Honda BR-V and the Perodua Aruz, as when compared with its fellow Japanese rival, the Xpander is the larger of the two models.

Against the Honda, the Xpander also boasts of a wheelbase that is 113 mm longer than that of the BR-V. The Mitsubishi also take advantage of the larger measurements on the inside, where it has a larger boot that the BR-V, and the Xpander’s rear seats can be folded flat to better handle bulky items.

The Xpander will be entering the Malaysian market as the facelifted version, and even though this has been some wait compared to other markets, for instance Indonesia which hosted the Xpander’s global premiere in 2017, being fashionably late means it has the benefit of having early teething issues sorted out before it arrives here, not to mention a wider selection of accessories to be available for the seven-seater.

The most probable engine candidate for the forthcoming Xpander for the Malaysian market is the 4A91 1.5 litre NA inline-four cylinder petrol unit with 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm at its disposal, and this will most likely be paired to a four-speed automatic gearbox which sends drive to the front wheels. In neighbouring Indonesia, a five-speed manual is also available.

The seven-seater crossover can be expected to be priced between RM80,000 and RM90,000, given Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s history of undercutting its competition. Will this be the next seven-seater for you, dear readers? Share with us your best memories with a seven-seater Mitsubishi in the comments section below.

