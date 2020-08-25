In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2020 3:14 pm / 2 comments

After his horrific crash two weeks ago during the race at Red Bull Ring, Austria, where he collided with Enea Bastianini’s fallen bike, Malaysian Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin is back in Malaysia and under quarantine. During this time of enforced rest, Hafizh spoke to Astro Arena in a video interview.

Uploaded to Youtube, which you can view below. During the interview, Hafizh was asked several questions about a rather mysterious status he previously posted, saying, “End 2020 13 years in motorsports. Bye-bye.” The segment starts in the fourth minute and from Hafizh’ reaction, the subject seems to be rather sensitive.

Asked about what he meant by the post, Hafizh seemed reluctant to answer, saying it was “nothing” and leaving sentences hanging. He also made remarks about his discomfort with politics in MotoGP.

Questioned about his future in motorcycle racing and whether he would be competing next year, Hafizh answered, “if you ask how I feel, I definitely want to race but when there is strong political interference and envy, that makes it hard for me to continue.”

Hafizh also made reference to certain parties not having confidence in Malaysian riders. “Just move on and better be myself,” said Hafizh.